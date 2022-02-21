Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $301 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.99 million.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $378,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

