VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.83 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce $377.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.85 million to $383.80 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

