VIG Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $607,890.72 and approximately $969.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

