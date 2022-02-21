Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.59). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vigil Neuroscience.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,766. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

