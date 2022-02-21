VIMworld One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,593.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $25,593.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001902 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

