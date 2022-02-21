Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,512 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Vipshop worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of VIPS opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.