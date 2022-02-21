Virgin Money UK (VMUK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/31/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/26/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Virgin Money UK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 205.63 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.56. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 159.45 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96).

Get Virgin Money UK PLC alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,696.82).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.