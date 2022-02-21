Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of V opened at $222.69 on Monday. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

