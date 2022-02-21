Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $68,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

