Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

VSTO stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

