Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.25 ($19.23).

VTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,013.75 ($13.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831.43 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,152.96.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

