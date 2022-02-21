Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.40 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 131.69 ($1.79). 2,657,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,531,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.26) to GBX 135 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

