Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Tops $12,485.78

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $12,485.78 and approximately $192.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

