Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 60,247 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,247 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Silgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 14.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Silgan by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

