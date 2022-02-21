VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 80,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 90,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.99 million and a PE ratio of -32.08.
VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)
