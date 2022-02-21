Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.33 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $866.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.
In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
