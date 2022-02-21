Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.33 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $866.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vroom by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

