Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Cap Reaches $273.94 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $273.94 million and approximately $42.83 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $11.46 or 0.00029477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

