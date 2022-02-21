Vulcan Materials Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VMC. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.53.

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

