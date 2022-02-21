Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMC. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.53.

Shares of VMC opened at $185.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.73. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.