Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Head to Head Comparison

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vyant Bio and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 350.45%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $5.75 million 5.60 -$8.00 million N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 364.10 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.60

Vyant Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vyant Bio beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

