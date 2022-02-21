W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 5.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.85% of W. R. Berkley worth $109,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $90.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

