Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Wabash National stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. 258,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,682. The firm has a market cap of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

WNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wabash National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.