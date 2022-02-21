Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,018.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $2,018.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00377372 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,098,478 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

