Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

WMT opened at $137.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 55,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,178,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

