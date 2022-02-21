Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

WMT traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.