Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Walmart stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

