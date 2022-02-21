Waltonchain Hits One Day Volume of $5.84 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,514,330 coins and its circulating supply is 78,793,298 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

