WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $526.34 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. WAX has a total market cap of $526.34 million and approximately $36.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,856,179,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,956,709,401 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

