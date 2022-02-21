Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
Weber Company Profile
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
