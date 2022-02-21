Weber (WEBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Weber (NYSE: WEBR):

2/15/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

2/15/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00.

2/9/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

2/3/2022 – Weber was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

1/19/2022 – Weber was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

12/27/2021 – Weber had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WEBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. 710,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07. Weber Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44.

Get Weber Inc alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.