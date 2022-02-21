WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.