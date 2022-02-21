Wedbush Comments on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.69 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

