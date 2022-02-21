Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.05). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

