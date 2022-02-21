Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ironSource in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of IS stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. ironSource has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $2,363,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

