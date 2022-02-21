Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Linde (NYSE: LIN) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $366.00 to $382.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $312.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets. However, cost of sales continue to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two year.”

2/11/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $370.00.

2/8/2022 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $381.00 to $400.00.

1/10/2022 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The minimum volume requirement of its contracts with large customers has provided a cushion from downside in earnings during market uncertainty. But, cost of sales continues to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two years.”

1/4/2022 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.86. 2,871,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average is $318.49. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

