Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

2/11/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00.

2/9/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

2/8/2022 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

2/7/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/27/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/13/2022 – TFI International had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/6/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

TFII stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

