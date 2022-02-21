Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) recently:
- 2/11/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00.
- 2/9/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.
- 2/8/2022 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 2/7/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/19/2022 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/13/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “
- 1/13/2022 – TFI International had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 1/6/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
TFII stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
