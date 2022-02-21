Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 16,559 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of DocuSign worth $197,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DOCU opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
