Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 16,559 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of DocuSign worth $197,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

DOCU opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.