Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.30% of argenx worth $201,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.11.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $278.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.09. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $372.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.10.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

