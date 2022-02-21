Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.91% of Northern Trust worth $203,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.