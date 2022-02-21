Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.57% of Verve Therapeutics worth $213,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,189 over the last ninety days.

VERV stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

