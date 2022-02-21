Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,279,596 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.01% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $187,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.