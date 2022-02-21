Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,648,287 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.67% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $219,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 867,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $47.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

