Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 437,611 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.74% of DISH Network worth $169,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.