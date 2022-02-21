Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,606 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.73% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $206,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $141.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.