Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.25% of Sherwin-Williams worth $186,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,879,000 after buying an additional 237,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $268.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

