Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.67% of Abcam worth $168,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abcam by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $11,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.48 on Monday. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

