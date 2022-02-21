Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.10% of Fluor worth $182,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of FLR opened at $21.08 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

