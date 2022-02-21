Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $185,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,249. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.