Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,647 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.27% of Kemper worth $181,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kemper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

KMPR opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,535 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

