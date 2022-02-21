Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.49% of GATX worth $174,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in GATX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX opened at $105.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.38%.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

